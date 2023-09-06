Music flows again through UE concert hall after years of silence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A staple in the University of Evansville’s historic music program is finally back after four years of construction.

Tonight, the grand opening was held for the new and improved Wheeler Concert Hall, and 14 News was there.

With tickets in hand, folks were ready to see a concert in Wheeler Concert Hall.

Leadership Team Leader for the UE Music Conservatory Ken Steinsultz says until tonight, a full, formal concert just wasn’t possible.

“Tonight’s our opening gala, for the new redone Wheeler Concert Hall,” he says.

That’s because in 2019, the place was destroyed.

“There was a water tiller pipe that broke in the ceiling, did a lot of damage, and rather than just put it back like it was, this was an opportunity to upgrade,” says Steinsultz.

And upgrade they did. A new sound in the new building for a new future for music at the University of Evansville.

Something that almost wasn’t possible when the university was weighing what programs to cut.

“For a little bit they were reorganizing the campus, and we were on the block, but that didn’t last long and part of that negotiation was as we come back, let’s come back stronger,” he explains.

And with the opening done, they’ve got a full fall schedule ahead of them.

“It’s going to be a busy year, but what a great thing.”

Steinsultz says the school actually commissioned a brand new piece from a composer which incorporates the alma mater along with several songs that are important to the school’s history.

They debuted that piece tonight, and it was called “Dedicatory Rhapsody”.

We’re told the next concert will be held September 12.

