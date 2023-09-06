Birthday Club
Mostly sunny and comfortable second half of the week

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers passed through our region this morning, and a stray shower may still be possible this evening as a weak cold front passes through our region. Temperatures topped out in the mid 80s in most locations this afternoon, but cooler air will take over tonight behind that cold front.

Temperatures will fall back out of the 80s this evening then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the mid 60s by early Thursday morning under mostly clear skies.

Thursday will start out mostly sunny, but we may see a few more clouds during the afternoon. Thursday will also be a little more comfortable with low humidity and high temperatures in the low 80s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

That pleasant weather will hang around through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We may climb just a few degrees to start next week. Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday and low to mid 80s Monday. Sunday will be sunny, but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day Monday as another cold front approaches our region from the northwest.

That cold front will bring us mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but it will also drop our high temperatures into the upper 70s for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

