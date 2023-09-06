Birthday Club
Little girl from the Tri-State sent letter to President Biden - and he wrote back

Aralynn James' letter from the President
Aralynn James' letter from the President(Lisa James)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - One lucky Utica girl received something in the mail she’ll never forget.

Last year around Christmastime, 9 year old Aralynn James turned on the TV and noticed a lot of negative things being said about the president.

Her grandmother tells us Aralynn sat down, busted out a pen and paper, and wrote a supportive letter to President Biden.

To her surprise, the president wrote back. She tells us she was so excited that he took time out from running our country to respond to her.

“How I felt, I was like ‘oh my gosh, oh my gosh,’ I got the letter back and my heart was beating really fast,” she says.

Aralynn tells us her favorite part of the letter is that both the Vice President and President thought her letter was nice and they appreciate her support.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

