KWC Launches new program to help fight vaping issue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The use of e-cigarettes continues to be a growing epidemic across the country, especially with younger people.

Now, some schools are taking a stance against this issue right here in the Tri-State.

Administrators and staff at Kentucky Wesleyan say they are committed to providing a smoke free environment for their students.

That’s why Kentucky Wesleyan has started a new “BREATHE” program.

They say it’s made possible by a community health investment grant that provides a tobacco treatment specialist training program.

They say this program is the logical next step... designed to equip and educate students with skills to treat tobacco dependency.

Tonight, they are hosting a speaker who is dedicated to the issue.

He says he hopes to express how e-cigarette companies are creating a negative impact by targeting young adults specifically.

“Advertisements that showed vaping as fun and social, well that’s enticing it wasn’t about quitting smoking it was more about being social,” professional speaker, Robert Hackenson said, “And the marketing used very young adults, it was very much made for teens so I wanted to show them they’re playing on your insecurities.”

