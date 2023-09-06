Birthday Club
Have you seen them? Daviess deputies hoping to ID theft suspects

Theft suspects
Theft suspects(Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying several suspects accused of theft.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the individuals, which appeared to be taken from a business’ surveillance camera.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Deputy Kolbe Mattingly at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
Little girl from the Tri-State sent letter to President Biden - and he wrote back
