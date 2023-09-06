Have you seen them? Daviess deputies hoping to ID theft suspects

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying several suspects accused of theft.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the individuals, which appeared to be taken from a business’ surveillance camera.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Deputy Kolbe Mattingly at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

