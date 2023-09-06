Birthday Club
Ferdinand fugitive captured by law enforcement officials

Wanted fugitive caught in Ferdinand
Wanted fugitive caught in Ferdinand
By Aaron Chatman and Mitchell Carter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The search for a wanted fugitive in Ferdinand has come to a close, according to Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jesus Monarrez.

He was caught Wednesday morning after 24 hours on the run.

Officials say the man led police on a pursuit through town, and even rammed a police officer’s cruiser, before crashing into a creek and running away.

As we reported, he left two puppies in the back of his vehicle.

“Many thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies who took part in the search and investigation and a very big thank you to Ferdinand residents for your vigilance and countless tips,” said an official on Ferdinand’s social media page.

We’re expecting more information from police soon. He has not yet been identified.

