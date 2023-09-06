Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

On the Farm: Your 101 for farming in the Tri-State

On the Farm: Your one-on-one for farming in the Tri-State
By Jamee French
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You may not realize how important farmers are to your everyday life.

That’s why we’re starting a new series here on 14 News to put the impact Tri-State farmers have into perspective - we’re taking you on the farm.

From the groceries in your fridge, to the shirt on your back. Farming is the industry that feeds fuels, and clothes a growing nation.

As our 14 News anchor Jamee French tells us, she grew up learning firsthand how to appreciate where my food comes from as the daughter of a third generation Union County farmer.

She says she also learned that the work of a farmer is not for the weak of heart.

According to Ag-Analytics, there are 286,000 fields of corn, wheat, soybeans, tobacco and livestock in the Tri-State.

Vanderburgh, Warrick and Hopkins Counties cover the most cropland, together totaling more than 70,000 fields.

When you look around, these are the fields making your everyday activities possible.

Farmers put the eggs on your breakfast plate and the gas in your car to get you out the door in the morning.

Agriculture is an unpredictable and ever-changing world.

Technology is constantly advancing, mother nature shows no mercy, input costs keep climbing and the demand for their work is constant.

Follow along with 14 News as we hit the fields.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Name released of woman killed in I-69 crash
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
Puppies found in suspect's car after chase
‘The most exciting thing that’s happened in this town in the past 100 years’: Fugitive leads police on chase, abandons puppies in wrecked SUV
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
‘What are we going to do?’: Producer remembers Jimmy Buffett concert during power outage
Spill blocks lanes on E. Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

On the Farm: Your one-on-one for farming in the Tri-State
On the Farm: Your one-on-one for farming in the Tri-State
Kitten rescued in Owensboro
Rough day for cats in the Tri-State
Deputies with Dee's Diner employees
Dee’s Diner given service award
Hoosier Homestead Award
Historic farms in Dubois and Warrick Counties get Hoosier Homestead Awards