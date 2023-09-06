On the Farm: Your 101 for farming in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You may not realize how important farmers are to your everyday life.

That’s why we’re starting a new series here on 14 News to put the impact Tri-State farmers have into perspective - we’re taking you on the farm.

From the groceries in your fridge, to the shirt on your back. Farming is the industry that feeds fuels, and clothes a growing nation.

As our 14 News anchor Jamee French tells us, she grew up learning firsthand how to appreciate where my food comes from as the daughter of a third generation Union County farmer.

She says she also learned that the work of a farmer is not for the weak of heart.

According to Ag-Analytics, there are 286,000 fields of corn, wheat, soybeans, tobacco and livestock in the Tri-State.

Vanderburgh, Warrick and Hopkins Counties cover the most cropland, together totaling more than 70,000 fields.

When you look around, these are the fields making your everyday activities possible.

Farmers put the eggs on your breakfast plate and the gas in your car to get you out the door in the morning.

Agriculture is an unpredictable and ever-changing world.

Technology is constantly advancing, mother nature shows no mercy, input costs keep climbing and the demand for their work is constant.

Follow along with 14 News as we hit the fields.

