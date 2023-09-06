Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

“Everything I could give”: Restaurant owner raises support for victims of deadly crash

“Everything I could give”: Restaurant owner raises support for victims of deadly crash
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morgantown, Ky. (WFIE) - Farm Boy Restaurant is donating half of all their sales Wednesday to help support the surviving victims of a deadly car crash in Ohio County.

Layla Gomez and her 9-year-old son Christian were killed in a crash last week, and four other family members were hurt due to the crash as well.

Farm Boy Restaurant owner Skyler Moore said someone sent him a message online suggesting the fundraiser.

“My first thought is I’m going to lose a ton of money doing that,” Moore said. “And then, the more I thought, I knew that I would right them a check for thousands of dollars, everything I could give.”

For Moore, helping the Gomez family is personal. He said he has coached several of the boys in the family over the years.

Moore said some tried to discourage him from hurting his restaurant by donating so much.

“I had somebody tell me, ‘You can’t do that.’ Most restaurants only do five to ten percent because that’s usually the profit range, “Moore said. “I just told myself I didn’t buy this place to be like every other restaurant; I wanted to be different.”

Moore said all the restaurant employees volunteered to work for free for the day to help cut down on some of the cost to the restaurant.

Other members of the community even volunteered their time to help the staff keep up with the large number of orders.

“Everybody was willing to work. Even those taking their days off were trying to volunteer, without my staff I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Moore said.

Moore and the Farm Boy Restaurant employee’s generosity hasn’t gone unnoticed. He said the restaurant has never had so many orders in a single day--most of them from local businesses wanting to support the Gomez family.

“I’ve had businesses ordering food like crazy. There was nobody even in the parking lot, and I had 100 orders already. It’s been pretty chaotic,” said Moore.

Morgantown resident Chasity Taylor said Moore’s restaurant has become the destination for the whole community to show their support for the Gomez Family.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to is actually eating here for lunch or dinner,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the loss of the two members of the Gomez family has been a blow to the whole town. She said she was coworkers with Eulalia before the accident.

“All the kids are struggling with the loss of Christian, and everybody is coming forward to support this family. It is community wide devastation,” said Taylor.

While the final count for the day’s total amount raised isn’t in yet, Moore said he expects it to be thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Name released of woman killed in I-69 crash
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
Puppies found in suspect's car after chase
‘The most exciting thing that’s happened in this town in the past 100 years’: Fugitive leads police on chase, abandons puppies in wrecked SUV
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
‘What are we going to do?’: Producer remembers Jimmy Buffett concert during power outage
Pearl Cleaners was the family business for five generations.
Man sentenced for arson at Pearl Dry Cleaners

Latest News

Renovations underway to historic Dubois Co. building
Renovations underway to historic Dubois Co. building
Renovations underway to historic Dubois Co. building
Renovations underway to historic Dubois Co. building
“Everything I could give”: Restaurant owner raises support for victims of deadly crash
“Everything I could give”: Restaurant owner raises support for victims of deadly crash
Ferdinand fugitive captured by law enforcement officials
Ferdinand fugitive captured by law enforcement officials