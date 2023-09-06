“Everything I could give”: Restaurant owner raises support for victims of deadly crash

Morgantown, Ky. (WFIE) - Farm Boy Restaurant is donating half of all their sales Wednesday to help support the surviving victims of a deadly car crash in Ohio County.

Layla Gomez and her 9-year-old son Christian were killed in a crash last week, and four other family members were hurt due to the crash as well.

Farm Boy Restaurant owner Skyler Moore said someone sent him a message online suggesting the fundraiser.

“My first thought is I’m going to lose a ton of money doing that,” Moore said. “And then, the more I thought, I knew that I would right them a check for thousands of dollars, everything I could give.”

For Moore, helping the Gomez family is personal. He said he has coached several of the boys in the family over the years.

Moore said some tried to discourage him from hurting his restaurant by donating so much.

“I had somebody tell me, ‘You can’t do that.’ Most restaurants only do five to ten percent because that’s usually the profit range, “Moore said. “I just told myself I didn’t buy this place to be like every other restaurant; I wanted to be different.”

Moore said all the restaurant employees volunteered to work for free for the day to help cut down on some of the cost to the restaurant.

Other members of the community even volunteered their time to help the staff keep up with the large number of orders.

“Everybody was willing to work. Even those taking their days off were trying to volunteer, without my staff I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Moore said.

Moore and the Farm Boy Restaurant employee’s generosity hasn’t gone unnoticed. He said the restaurant has never had so many orders in a single day--most of them from local businesses wanting to support the Gomez family.

“I’ve had businesses ordering food like crazy. There was nobody even in the parking lot, and I had 100 orders already. It’s been pretty chaotic,” said Moore.

Morgantown resident Chasity Taylor said Moore’s restaurant has become the destination for the whole community to show their support for the Gomez Family.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to is actually eating here for lunch or dinner,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the loss of the two members of the Gomez family has been a blow to the whole town. She said she was coworkers with Eulalia before the accident.

“All the kids are struggling with the loss of Christian, and everybody is coming forward to support this family. It is community wide devastation,” said Taylor.

While the final count for the day’s total amount raised isn’t in yet, Moore said he expects it to be thousands of dollars.

