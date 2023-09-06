Emergency crews called to accident with injuries in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are currently on scene of a crash at the intersection in front of Pogue on the bypass in Greenville, according to officials.

The Greenville Police Department shared information about the accident on social media shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Officials say two vehicles were involved and injuries have been reported.

EMS, rescue crews, police and deputies have been called to the scene.

Officials urge drivers to be cautious while traveling through the area.

