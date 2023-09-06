Building Commissioner offers tips to avoid being scammed by contractors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Josh Sharp wanted a pole barn built. A company he had worked with in the past came to mind, and he hired them.

“May 4, I hired a company to build a pole barn,” says Sharp, “I paid them a $20,000 down payment, deposit.”

It wasn’t long before things began to look troubling.

“If you’re building a pole barn, typically you pick out colors or see some color schemes, pick out what style of garage doors and that kind of stuff ahead of time,” explains Sharp, “there’s a lead time to all of that. None of that ever happened.”

Sharp says the company, RamTec Industries, had previously done work for him, but it became clear no work was going to be done this time around. He says he realized that he was out thousands of dollars.

It’s a situation Vanderburgh County Interim Building Commissioner Jim Stauber says they see all too often.

“I’ve got the inspectors with 50-plus years of experience. I’ve been in the construction industry for 35 years. There’s people here that can look for your best interest if you’ll let us,” says Stauber.

Stauber says in order to protect yourself from being victimized, you’ve got to keep an eye out for certain red flags.

“The biggest thing is just ask for license and you want to see a permit if they get the job, and then they need to show insurance and a bond,” says Stauber.

Stauber says if you demand to see the appropriate paperwork and permits, it’ll likely drive away any wannabe contractors trying to skirt the red tape to turn a quick profit.

Also, watch out for down payments, especially large ones like what Sharp paid.

Bear in mind how quickly a contractor might seem to want to get things moving, as most of them are busy according to Stauber.

Also, he asks that you remember that looks aren’t everything.

“Just cause they got a nice website and a nice truck doesn’t mean that they’re a contractor,” explains Stauber, “again, everything works with a phone call to this office because we can steer you of ‘are they licensed, are they bonded, and are they insured?’”

Sharp says he sent a final email to RamTec’s customer service folks this week, but it bounced back because he says their end has been deactivated.

In the meantime, Sharp says the company’s lawyer has reached out and asked that he wait until the end of October to get his money back, which he says he accepted.

