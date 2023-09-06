Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville

Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville
Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville(MGN)
By Steve Mehling and Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - DEA officials say they’ve arrested a man and seized 74,000 pills of fentanyl after a months long investigation.

According to an affidavit, undercover officers began messaging with an account from Mexico back in May.

Officers negotiated a sale for 4,000 fentanyl pills. After that, officials say they negotiated a second sale this time of 50,000 fentanyl pills coming from California.

Javier Moreno-Garibaldi was taken into custody after he was caught transporting the pills to the second sale on Monday.

According to the affidavit, Moreno-Garibaldi says he was told by someone else to transport the drugs from Arizona to Evansville, and bring the money back to Arizona.

Officials say they seized 70,000 fentanyl pills.

Garibaldi says he thought he was transporting cocaine, not fentanyl.

He’s set to appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Name released of woman killed in I-69 crash
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
Puppies found in suspect's car after chase
‘The most exciting thing that’s happened in this town in the past 100 years’: Fugitive leads police on chase, abandons puppies in wrecked SUV
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
‘What are we going to do?’: Producer remembers Jimmy Buffett concert during power outage
Spill blocks lanes on E. Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

Perry Co. Habitat for Humanity hosting kickoff celebration for new home build
Perry Co. Habitat for Humanity hosting kickoff celebration for new home build
Wanted fugitive caught in Ferdinand
Ferdinand fugitive captured by law enforcement officials
Theft suspects
Have you seen them? Daviess deputies hoping to ID theft suspects
Sgt. Heather Glenn
Sgt. Glenn Police Week fundraiser raising money for important Tell City PD trip