Aces’ Cruz named MVC Freshman of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In a week that was highlighted by a career-best 27 digs against Samford, University of Evansville libero Ainoah Cruz was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.

With two weeks in the books, Cruz continues to pace the defense for the Purple Aces. Cruz posted 5.08 digs per set in a perfect 3-0 week along with 11 assists and 5 service aces. She picked up 20 digs, 2 aces and 2 assists in the home-opening win over USI before starting the Samford Invite with the top performance of her young career.

Cruz set another career mark with 27 digs and 4 assists. Saturday’s win over North Alabama saw her total 14 digs,5 assists and 3 more aces to complete the week.

