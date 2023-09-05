Birthday Club
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2023 West Side Nut Club Munchie Map has been released.

Fall Festival officials say the map has been completely remastered.

The map breaks down all the delicious treats into food groups, as well as where attendees will be able to find them.

The 102nd West Side Nut Club’s fall festival will run through the first full week of October.

You can find the munchie map by clicking here or on the West Side Nut Club’s website.

