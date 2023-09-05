VCSO: Serious two-vehicle crash closes portion of I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 69, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened near the 18 mile marker shortly after 7:30 p.m.

We’re told I-69 will be temporarily shut down at the Boonville-New Harmony Road intersection.

Dispatch officials say that Indiana State Police, VCSO and Scott Township Fire & EMS were called to the scene.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.

