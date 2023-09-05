Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Breaking overnight, one person is dead and another is in jail after a crash Monday night on Interstate 69.

Also new this morning, Evansville police say one person is in jail after they pointed a gun at someone and threatened them.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes as the nation is preparing for another possible COVID surge.

As the music industry is mourning the loss of Jimmy Buffet, one person in the Tri-State recalls a special moment from one of his shows nearly 30 years ago.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

