Trial date set for suspect of deadly Cypress Dale shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for a teenager accused of murder in Evansville.

As 14 News reported earlier this year, Austin Ousley is charged with the murder of Shawn Wildt.

[RELATED: ‘I just killed 2 guys’: Teen charged with murder & attempted murder]

Police say Ousley shot Shawn and his brother Chad inside a home on Cypress Dale Road in February.

Chad survived, but Shawn did not.

Police also say Ousley shot himself in the head and has permanent brain damage.

Ousley’s trial is set for January 8th.

