TRAFFIC ALERT: Two lanes blocked by spill on E. Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A spill on Lloyd Expressway is causing traffic issues, according to central dispatch.

Officials say the spill is impacting two lanes heading eastbound on the expressway near Burkhardt.

They say the spill is syrup that is used for cattle feed.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers will want to take an alternate route.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more on the situation.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.