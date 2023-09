OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On September 7 and 8 a contractor plans to restrict the right most south bound lane of KY 2831(Frederica Street) between Tamarack Road and Fairfax Drive in Owensboro.

Crews will be constructing a new commercial entrance.

Drivers might want to take another route.

