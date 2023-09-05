Suspects arrested in Ohio Co. boarding school investigation make court appearance

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The suspects arrested in an abuse investigation at an Ohio County boarding school were in court Tuesday.

Kelly and Johnathan Vanderkooi and Jorge Servin spoke with the judge. Amanda Vanderkooi was not there, but her attorney was.

Attorneys hope to consolidate the cases so Amanda will be be tried with the others.

Their pre-trial is set for November 21.

The suspects, who all face dozens of child abuse charges, all asked for special permissions.

The judge is allowing Servin’s attorney to be there in his place for the next hearing. He works in agriculture, and it will be a busy time of year.

Kelly Vanderkooi was granted permission to travel to more churches across the country.

He was also granted permission to attend church other nights, in addition to Wednesdays and Sundays.

Johnathan Vanderkooi was granted permission to visit his wife’s family in Michigan.

Amanda Vanderkooi was denied a request to move her curfew from 10 p.m. to midnight.

In addition to child abuse, she’s also charged with one count of sexual abuse.

Kelly, Jonathan, and Amanda Vanderkooi (Ohio Co. Jail)

