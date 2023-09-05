Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Suspects arrested in Ohio Co. boarding school investigation make court appearance

Vanderkooi court appearance
Vanderkooi court appearance(Ohio Co. Courts)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The suspects arrested in an abuse investigation at an Ohio County boarding school were in court Tuesday.

Kelly and Johnathan Vanderkooi and Jorge Servin spoke with the judge. Amanda Vanderkooi was not there, but her attorney was.

Attorneys hope to consolidate the cases so Amanda will be be tried with the others.

Their pre-trial is set for November 21.

The suspects, who all face dozens of child abuse charges, all asked for special permissions.

The judge is allowing Servin’s attorney to be there in his place for the next hearing. He works in agriculture, and it will be a busy time of year.

Kelly Vanderkooi was granted permission to travel to more churches across the country.

He was also granted permission to attend church other nights, in addition to Wednesdays and Sundays.

Johnathan Vanderkooi was granted permission to visit his wife’s family in Michigan.

Amanda Vanderkooi was denied a request to move her curfew from 10 p.m. to midnight.

In addition to child abuse, she’s also charged with one count of sexual abuse.

Kelly, Jonathan, and Amanda Vanderkooi
Kelly, Jonathan, and Amanda Vanderkooi(Ohio Co. Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Name released of woman killed in I-69 crash
Darrell Hinton
POLICE: Bank robbery suspect caught drunk driving in Mt. Vernon
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
‘What are we going to do?’: Producer remembers Jimmy Buffett concert during power outage
Linwood and Riverside in Evansville
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County

Latest News

Austin Ousley
Trial date set for suspect of deadly Cypress Dale shooting
WFIE Traffic Alert
Road closure planned for SR 57 in Pike Co.
Millions awarded to bring high speed internet in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic alert planned later this week on Frederica St. in Owensboro