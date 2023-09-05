Birthday Club
Shoppers remember heyday of Towne Square Mall as it shuts its doors

Towne Square Mall closes doors for the final time
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Towne Square Mall closed its doors to the public for the final time Monday.

Would-be shoppers filed up to the front entrance of the mall all day Tuesday to find the doors locked.

Donna Graham says she had shopped at the mall for decades and she remembers taking important milestones at the shopping center.

“I got to pick out my wedding ring here at Roger’s, and it’s just kinda sad,” she said.

Others, like Kristen Dillon, remembered good times spent with friends during their teenage years.

“We used to come here with all my friends and shop around and stuff,” she said. “It was fun; we called ourselves mall rats because we were always here.”

Gulfstream Commercial Services CEO Ed Ray said all the vendors have finished packing up to close or move on to new locations.

“We think it’s difficult to reimagine what a space is that has been in your community for so many years, but it’s not an impossibility,” he said.

Ray said the businesses facing Frederica Street including Havoc Halloween and the new Planet Fitness will remain open with updated storefronts.

As for what will come of the rest of the once treasured community hangout, Ray says the future is still uncertain.

“If there are ideas out there, share them with us,” Ray said Tuesday. “Go to Gulfstream Commercial Services and share your ideas on what this space could be used for and send us leads on who you think could come down here and be a benefit to the whole community.”

Ray said Gulfstream is considering possible renovated industrial and commercial uses for the site, but there are no current plans for demolition.

Even though the mall officially closed Monday, Ray said they let in one last group of mall walkers for their daily walk early in the morning to take one a final look around and say their goodbyes to the space.

