Scattered Thunderstorms

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rain gauge has been dry since August 25th. We have decent chances of rain through Wednesday afternoon.

Mostly cloudy and not as hot with high temps dropping into the mid to upper 80s. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather concerns are low. Tonight, partly cloudy skies as low temps drop into the lower 70s. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms...mainly early tonight.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm concern is damaging winds. Wednesday night, clearing skies as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Thursday, in the wake of the front, breezy and cooler as high temps descend into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, mostly clear and cooler as lows dip into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
9/4 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 9.4.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 9.4.23
