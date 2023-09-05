Birthday Club
Road closure planned for SR 57 in Pike Co.

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say a road closure is planned for State Road 57 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Monday, September 11, crews will close the SR 57 in Petersburg near State Road 56.

Crews will be replacing the railroad crossing surface ther.

The work should take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The detour for this closure is State Road 56 to U.S. 41 to State Road 241 to State Road 61.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

