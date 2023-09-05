Police: Member of South American Theft Gang arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a gang known to the FBI targeted a woman at the Evansville Meijer.

The 87-year-old woman reported her wallet was stolen back in May while she was shopping.

Police say she then began getting alerts that her stolen cards were being used to buy gift cards at Sam’s Club and Walmart.

Officers say the fraudulent purchases totaled well over $4,000.

Police say they recognized the theft as part of an international crime syndicate known to the FBI as the South American Theft Group.

They say Evansville is victim to the group about once a month.

Officers say different members will travel to Evansville for a day, steal cards from parked cars or elderly women, then use them to buy gift cards before quickly leaving town.

They say one suspect in this theft matched one wanted in Missouri and Massachusetts.

Police say they used flock cameras to track the his car and get his name - William Romero-Guete.

He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail over the weekend.

Police say they also know the name of the second suspect. We were not able to find any court records for her in Vanderburgh County.

As of the affidavit filed in July, the third suspect wasn’t identified.

Romero-Guete is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

