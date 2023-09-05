Birthday Club
No one injured after tractor bursts into flames in Greenville

Combine fire
Combine fire(Greenville Fire Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire agencies were called to a combine fire earlier Tuesday in Greenville.

We’re told initial reports from dispatch were “a combine on fire, unsure if anyone was on it or not.”

Officials say this happened in the 3200 block of KY-1473.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, crews arrived to the tractor fully involved in a bean field, with farm crews cutting a break around the fire.

The fire department says the property owner and operators were all accounted for and unharmed.

Officials confirm the fire has been extinguished and overhaul is complete.

