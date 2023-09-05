Muggy with scattered rain through Wednesday, then mostly sunny and cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have seen a few isolated showers and storms today, and scattered rain chances will continue into the evening hours. We will see a lull in the rain chances overnight before another round of showers storms moves in from the northwest early Wednesday morning. A final round of showers and storms will then push through our region Wednesday afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm with heavy rain and gusty winds may be possible, but we are not expecting severe weather at this time.

Despite the scattered rain chances, the heat and humidity will hang around. Tonight will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the lower 70s. Our temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s Wednesday with heat index values in the mid 90s.

A cold front will pass through our region Wednesday evening, pushing the rain chances off to our southeast and ushering in cooler, drier air from the northwest.

Mostly sunny skies will return on Thursday and continue through the start of next week along with high temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

