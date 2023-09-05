Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Muggy with scattered rain through Wednesday, then mostly sunny and cooler

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have seen a few isolated showers and storms today, and scattered rain chances will continue into the evening hours. We will see a lull in the rain chances overnight before another round of showers storms moves in from the northwest early Wednesday morning. A final round of showers and storms will then push through our region Wednesday afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm with heavy rain and gusty winds may be possible, but we are not expecting severe weather at this time.

Despite the scattered rain chances, the heat and humidity will hang around. Tonight will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the lower 70s. Our temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s Wednesday with heat index values in the mid 90s.

A cold front will pass through our region Wednesday evening, pushing the rain chances off to our southeast and ushering in cooler, drier air from the northwest.

Mostly sunny skies will return on Thursday and continue through the start of next week along with high temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Name released of woman killed in I-69 crash
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
‘What are we going to do?’: Producer remembers Jimmy Buffett concert during power outage
Darrell Hinton
POLICE: Bank robbery suspect caught drunk driving in Mt. Vernon
Linwood and Riverside in Evansville
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County

Latest News

9/5 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/5 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/5 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
9/5 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Scattered Showers, Humid
9/4 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
9/4 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast