Millions awarded to bring high speed internet in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced a record $386 million investment to expand internet access in 46 counties, bringing high-speed internet access to more than 42,600 homes and businesses for the first time.

The funding will allow providers to run fiber to each location. More than 25,000 locations are considered to have no service and more than 17,000 are considered unserved.

Click here to see the full list of awards.

The list includes nearly $5 million for Spectrum Mid-American, LLC in Hopkins County, $2.7 million for Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperation Corp. in Muhlenberg County, and nearly $1 million for Broadlinc in Muhlenberg County.

“High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access,” Gov. Beshear said. “During our first round of state funding, we made the largest investment in our history, and today we are breaking our own record with another historic milestone toward our promise to connect every home and business in the commonwealth to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.”

The Governor awarded 56 grants totaling more than $196 million from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund, part of his Better Internet program.

Internet service providers that received grant funding will also contribute more than $190 million in matching funds.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.