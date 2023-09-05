Birthday Club
Mental health advocates highlighting resources for Suicide Prevention Month

By Haley Kerby and Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in America. That’s why the entire month of September is dedicated to helping people who are depressed and dealing with suicidal thoughts.

In honor of the month, mental health advocates are reminding people of resources that are available to those who may be struggling.

In Evansville, Southwestern Behavioral Health is the organization that handles local referrals from 988, the suicide and crisis emergency line.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby caught up with Becky Glines, the communications director for Southwestern to discuss some of the resources they provide.

You can watch her full interview in the video above.

We will be bringing more updates to this story throughout the day.

