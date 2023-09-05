Birthday Club
Man sentenced for arson at Pearl Dry Cleaners

Pearl Cleaners was the family business for five generations.
(wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who set the fire at the old Pearl Dry Cleaners in downtown Evansville has pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

Records show 25-year old Charles Perrin pleaded guilty to arson and criminal mischief.

He’s been sentenced to nine years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

[Previous: Old Pearl Cleaners building destroyed by fire]

[Previous: EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire]

Officials say Perrin admitted to starting the fire.

They say he got an adrenaline rush from it, and went back to the scene to “admire his work”.

Fire crews spent more than 14 hours on scene.

The building was more than 110 years old.

City leaders told us “You can’t calculate the historic value.”

25-year-old Charles Perrin
25-year-old Charles Perrin(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

