Man sentenced for arson at Pearl Dry Cleaners

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who set the fire at the old Pearl Dry Cleaners in downtown Evansville has pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

Records show 25-year old Charles Perrin pleaded guilty to arson and criminal mischief.

He’s been sentenced to nine years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Officials say Perrin admitted to starting the fire.

They say he got an adrenaline rush from it, and went back to the scene to “admire his work”.

Fire crews spent more than 14 hours on scene.

The building was more than 110 years old.

City leaders told us “You can’t calculate the historic value.”

25-year-old Charles Perrin (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

