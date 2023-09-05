Man facing time for catalytic converter thefts in Evansville
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man convicted of theft has been sentenced.
Court records show Daniel Payne has been sentenced to 4 years in prison.
Officials say he cut the catalytic converters from the trucks at an Evansville business.
They say each repair cost $3,000 dollars and caused delays to several work projects.
Police say Payne sold more than 50 catalytic converters to a scrap yard in Owensboro.
