Man facing time for catalytic converter thefts in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man convicted of theft has been sentenced.

Court records show Daniel Payne has been sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Officials say he cut the catalytic converters from the trucks at an Evansville business.

They say each repair cost $3,000 dollars and caused delays to several work projects.

Police say Payne sold more than 50 catalytic converters to a scrap yard in Owensboro.

