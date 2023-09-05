Man crashes truck after ‘bar hopping’ in Evansville, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to the intersection of Diamond and First Avenue early Monday for a car crash.

The Evansville Police Department says when they arrived they found 31-year-old Christopher Brewer passed out in a truck after it had hit a car.

Officers say they gave Brewer a breathalyzer test, which said he had a blood alcohol level of .215.

Police say he told them he was bar hopping and he admitted to having “ten shots of liquor.”

Brewer is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.

31-year-old Christopher Brewer (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.