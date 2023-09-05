Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man crashes truck after ‘bar hopping’ in Evansville, police say

Man crashes truck after ‘bar hopping’ in Evansville, police say
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to the intersection of Diamond and First Avenue early Monday for a car crash.

The Evansville Police Department says when they arrived they found 31-year-old Christopher Brewer passed out in a truck after it had hit a car.

Officers say they gave Brewer a breathalyzer test, which said he had a blood alcohol level of .215.

Police say he told them he was bar hopping and he admitted to having “ten shots of liquor.”

Brewer is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.

31-year-old Christopher Brewer
31-year-old Christopher Brewer(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Woman arrested following deadly crash on I-69
Darrell Hinton
POLICE: Bank robbery suspect caught drunk driving in Mt. Vernon
Linwood and Riverside in Evansville
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
Samantha Burris
Second person charged in Posey Co. baby death case pleads guilty

Latest News

Mental health advocates highlighting resources for suicide prevention month
Mental health advocates highlighting resources for Suicide Prevention Month
Man crashes truck after ‘bar hopping’ in Evansville, police say
Man crashes truck after ‘bar hopping’ in Evansville, police say
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
9/5 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines