Man crashes truck after ‘bar hopping’ in Evansville, police say
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to the intersection of Diamond and First Avenue early Monday for a car crash.
The Evansville Police Department says when they arrived they found 31-year-old Christopher Brewer passed out in a truck after it had hit a car.
Officers say they gave Brewer a breathalyzer test, which said he had a blood alcohol level of .215.
Police say he told them he was bar hopping and he admitted to having “ten shots of liquor.”
Brewer is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.