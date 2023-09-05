Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Local animal shelter board member cited for several dogs found ‘beyond help’ in her home

Local animal shelter board member cited for several dogs found ‘beyond help’ in her home
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last week we reported Evansville police were investigating an animal cruelty case, all stemming from them being called to the 200 block of West Columbia Street.

We have now learned the owner of the home police were called to.

According to the state licensing website, the owner is Victoria Smith.

The website also shows Smith is a board member for local animal shelter - Another Chance for Animals.

Officers say after removing the dogs, at least one had to be put down due to poor health.

The police report confirms Smith was told not to foster any more animals.

We stopped by Another Chance for Animals to get a comment from them and no one answered.

We also reached out to Smith by phone and stopped by her house, but haven’t gotten in touch with her.

We also called the other board members. The only one who answered, declined to comment.

We were able to get in touch with the Vanderburgh Humane Society, who has nothing to do with the incident, but said when they learned about what happened, they reached out to the agency to offer help.

“We’re all trying to help these animals. I can tell you it’s extremely easy to get completely overwhelmed with the number of animals that all of our agencies are dealing with. So when we see another agency that has had some difficulties, we feel like it’s a good thing to reach out and say ‘hey how can we help?’ or ‘how can we help you try to do what you’re doing?’” Vanderburgh Humane Society CEO Kendall Paul said.

VHS officials say there’s a meeting scheduled with Another Chance for Animals on Friday to talk about the specifics of what helping them would look like.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Name released of woman killed in I-69 crash
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
‘What are we going to do?’: Producer remembers Jimmy Buffett concert during power outage
Darrell Hinton
POLICE: Bank robbery suspect caught drunk driving in Mt. Vernon
Linwood and Riverside in Evansville
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County

Latest News

Towne Square Mall bought by Owensboro investment group
Shoppers remember heyday of Towne Square Mall as it shuts its doors
Man sentenced for catalytic converter thefts
Man facing time for catalytic converter thefts in Evansville
Crash near Haubstadt sends 3 to hospital in Gibson County
Combine fire
No one injured after tractor bursts into flames in Greenville