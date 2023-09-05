Local animal shelter board member cited for several dogs found ‘beyond help’ in her home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last week we reported Evansville police were investigating an animal cruelty case, all stemming from them being called to the 200 block of West Columbia Street.

We have now learned the owner of the home police were called to.

According to the state licensing website, the owner is Victoria Smith.

The website also shows Smith is a board member for local animal shelter - Another Chance for Animals.

Officers say after removing the dogs, at least one had to be put down due to poor health.

The police report confirms Smith was told not to foster any more animals.

We stopped by Another Chance for Animals to get a comment from them and no one answered.

We also reached out to Smith by phone and stopped by her house, but haven’t gotten in touch with her.

We also called the other board members. The only one who answered, declined to comment.

We were able to get in touch with the Vanderburgh Humane Society, who has nothing to do with the incident, but said when they learned about what happened, they reached out to the agency to offer help.

“We’re all trying to help these animals. I can tell you it’s extremely easy to get completely overwhelmed with the number of animals that all of our agencies are dealing with. So when we see another agency that has had some difficulties, we feel like it’s a good thing to reach out and say ‘hey how can we help?’ or ‘how can we help you try to do what you’re doing?’” Vanderburgh Humane Society CEO Kendall Paul said.

VHS officials say there’s a meeting scheduled with Another Chance for Animals on Friday to talk about the specifics of what helping them would look like.

There have been no arrests at this time.

