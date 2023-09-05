Birthday Club
INDOT: Bridge maintenance to cause lane restrictions for U.S. 41, SR 64 intersection

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions for U.S. 41 and State Road 64 are being planned in Gibson County.

According to a release, those restrictions are set to be in place beginning on Monday, September 11.

They say lane restrictions will be on both north and south bound driving lanes of traffic.

INDOT says the shoulders on east and west bound lanes will also be closed on SR 64.

The lane and shoulder restrictions will allow for bridge maintenance operations.

The work is expected to last through the beginning of November, depending on the weather.

