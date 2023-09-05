Birthday Club
Huzzah! Medieval Fair bringing chivalry back to Evansville

(WTVY News 4)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you come across armored knights next weekend in Evansville, your eyes aren’t deceiving you.

“Pageantry in the Park” will bring a touch of medieval flair to Wesselman Park on Sunday, September 17.

The free event, which is being put on by the Evansville Chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism, promises exciting demonstrations of armored combat on foot by knights and men-at-arms, as well as swashbuckling fencing from the Renaissance.

“Armor will represent different styles that would have been worn over the centuries,” says an event organizer. “There will also be exhibits of hand-made arts and crafts, plus members will be wearing clothing and dresses of the time period.”

Pageantry in the Park will run from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, click here or leave a message for Michael Nash at (270) 844-2895.

