Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Frank ‘the Tank’ honored at North Posey game amid fight with ALS

Frank 'the Tank' honored at North Posey game amid fight with ALS
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Before teams across the Tri-State took to the gridiron Friday night, there was a special honor at the North Posey and South Spencer game.

The Vikings honored 2009 graduate and football standout Frank “the Tank” Rynkiewich as an honorary captain.

Frank is battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Frank was out there with the rest of the captains for the coin toss.

He also received a framed jersey and plaque.

The Vikings are raising money to aid in his fight.

Click here if you would like to help.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Woman arrested following deadly crash on I-69
Darrell Hinton
POLICE: Bank robbery suspect caught drunk driving in Mt. Vernon
Linwood and Riverside in Evansville
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
Samantha Burris
Second person charged in Posey Co. baby death case pleads guilty

Latest News

Frank 'the Tank' honored at North Posey game amid fight with ALS
Frank 'the Tank' honored at North Posey game amid fight with ALS
Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 3
Touchdown Live: Player of the Week - Week 3 Nominees
Touchdown Live: Player of the Week - Week 3 Nominees
Memorial vs. Lex. Dunbar boys soccer
Boys H.S. Soccer Highlights: Memorial vs. Lexington Dunbar