Frank ‘the Tank’ honored at North Posey game amid fight with ALS

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Before teams across the Tri-State took to the gridiron Friday night, there was a special honor at the North Posey and South Spencer game.

The Vikings honored 2009 graduate and football standout Frank “the Tank” Rynkiewich as an honorary captain.

Frank is battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Frank was out there with the rest of the captains for the coin toss.

He also received a framed jersey and plaque.

The Vikings are raising money to aid in his fight.

Click here if you would like to help.

