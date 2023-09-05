Birthday Club
Federal trial underway in overdose death of Henderson woman

U.S. Department of Justice(KTVF)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for John Matlock.

He’s the man accused of selling drugs resulting in the death of Lindsey Wiley, of Henderson

Federal officials arrested Matlock in May of 2021.

They say Matlock saw Wiley the night before she died, and the two had text conversations about buying drugs.

Matlock is charged with the distribution of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury and the distribution of a controlled substance causing death.

If convincted, authorities say Matlock could face a minimum of 20 years to a maximum of life in prison.

