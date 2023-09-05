Deputies: Search for suspect who rammed police car underway in Dubois Co.
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A search for a suspect is underway in Dubois County.
Deputies say there was a flock camera hit Tuesday morning for a stolen car out of Knox County, Kentucky.
They say a Southeast Dubois School Resource Officer found the car, and while he was waiting for backup, a man got in the car and drove off.
That’s when deputies say a chase started, and at one point, the suspect rammed a Ferdinand Police Officer’s cruiser.
The chase continued, but when the suspect was cornered again, they say he got out and ran away.
Authorities set up a perimeter in the Ferdinand area and are still searching.
Officials say Southeast Dubois Schools are on “soft lockdown” as a precaution.
They say they don’t know much about the suspect, and don’t know how dangerous he might be.
We’ll keep you updated.
