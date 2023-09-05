Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Deputies: Search for suspect who rammed police car underway in Dubois Co.

Dubois Co. WFIE
Dubois Co. WFIE(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A search for a suspect is underway in Dubois County.

Deputies say there was a flock camera hit Tuesday morning for a stolen car out of Knox County, Kentucky.

They say a Southeast Dubois School Resource Officer found the car, and while he was waiting for backup, a man got in the car and drove off.

That’s when deputies say a chase started, and at one point, the suspect rammed a Ferdinand Police Officer’s cruiser.

The chase continued, but when the suspect was cornered again, they say he got out and ran away.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the Ferdinand area and are still searching.

Officials say Southeast Dubois Schools are on “soft lockdown” as a precaution.

They say they don’t know much about the suspect, and don’t know how dangerous he might be.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Woman arrested following deadly crash on I-69
Darrell Hinton
POLICE: Bank robbery suspect caught drunk driving in Mt. Vernon
Linwood and Riverside in Evansville
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
Samantha Burris
Second person charged in Posey Co. baby death case pleads guilty

Latest News

Frank 'the Tank' honored at North Posey game amid fight with ALS
Frank ‘the Tank’ honored at North Posey game amid fight with ALS
Frank 'the Tank' honored at North Posey game amid fight with ALS
Frank 'the Tank' honored at North Posey game amid fight with ALS
Mental health advocates highlighting resources for suicide prevention month
Mental health advocates highlighting resources for Suicide Prevention Month
31-year-old Christopher Brewer
Man crashes truck after ‘bar hopping’ in Evansville, police say