Crash near Haubstadt sends 3 to hospital in Gibson County
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers are taking an alternate route after a crash on Highway 41 and SR 68 in Gibson County, according to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven.
We’re told three people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries for a crash involving a van and a mini-van.
Sheriff Vanoven says a detour is currently in place in the area.
