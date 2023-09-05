Crash near Haubstadt sends 3 to hospital in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers are taking an alternate route after a crash on Highway 41 and SR 68 in Gibson County, according to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven.

We’re told three people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries for a crash involving a van and a mini-van.

Sheriff Vanoven says a detour is currently in place in the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.