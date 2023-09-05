Car fire outside Captain D’s turns heads in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were feeling déjà vu today after responding to two separate car fires in Henderson.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the Henderson Fire Department sent units out to the parking lot of Purcell Tire on north Green Street for the first fire.

Then, later that afternoon, fire officials were dispatched to another car fire, this time in the Captain D’s parking lot.

Officials say the people were out of the car on arrival and no other property was damaged during the fire.

Photos of the car fire were shared on social media and can be found below.

