‘What are we going to do?’: Producer remembers Jimmy Buffett concert during power outage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mesker Music Center has not had music on its stage in years, but on a summer day in 1985, Jimmy Buffett gave a concert to about 2,500 people.

Former Sunshine promotions concert producer Steve Gerardi remembers the day, saying not everything went to plan.

Only halfway through Buffett’s show, the older electrical system at the amphitheater failed and the lights went out -- leaving the crowd in darkness as dusk fell.

“It was like, ‘Holy cow, now what are we going to do,’ because Jimmy Buffett’s manager could have just said ‘pay us,’” Gerardi said.

Instead of giving up, it was then that Gerardi said the backstage crew and Buffett’s team got to strategizing.

“There was another city park, and you could look over and it had a little shelter. And there was a light on over there,” he said.

Gerardi said the crew decided to run an extension cord across Mesker Park Drive to bring back power to a single spotlight over Buffett.

According to Gerardi, the entire backstage team held their breath as each car ran over the extension cords for the remainder of the concert.

As for Buffett, he continued the show with only his acoustic guitar to a quiet audience.

Gerardi said the whole ordeal happened before Buffett’s rise to extreme stardom.

“The Buffett thing had just not hit yet, he was popular in some areas,” he said. “Buffett was making in-roads at smaller amphitheaters.

However, even when Buffett was performing to sold out crowds night after night in bigger arenas, Gerardi says Buffett always kept the same humble attitude.

“I can’t say enough great things about the times I worked with Jimmy Buffett. He always had a great road crew with him, and he took great care of them,” he said.

