VCSO: Terminated pursuit leads to hit-and-run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County deputies are investigating after a terminated chase led to a hit-and-run.

Deputies say the chase began at the Marathon at Walnut Street and Kentucky Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials say the chase was because the car the suspect was in popped up a felony warrant after deputies ran the plate.

According to authorities, the driver would flee, leading deputies on a brief chase down Highway 41 to Lincoln Avenue where deputies lost sight of the car and terminated the chase.

Deputies were called out to apartments at the corner of Highway 41 and Lincoln for a hit-and-run.

Officials found the car involved in the pursuit, but the driver was gone.

Deputies say the driver is still at large and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the hit and run.

Sheriff’s Office officials say if you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

