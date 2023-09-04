Birthday Club
Vanderburgh "State of the County" happening Tuesday
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The “State of the County” address in Vanderburgh County is happening tomorrow.

The Vanderburgh County Commissioner will present it at the Evansville Rotary Club luncheon Tuesday at the Old National Events Plaza.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the presentation will be from noon to 1 p.m..

We’re told they will discuss economic development opportunities, public safety, roads, infrastructure, tourism and more.

