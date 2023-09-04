Vanderburgh ‘State of the County’ happening Tuesday

VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The “State of the County” address in Vanderburgh County is happening tomorrow.

The Vanderburgh County Commissioner will present it at the Evansville Rotary Club luncheon Tuesday at the Old National Events Plaza.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the presentation will be from noon to 1 p.m..

We’re told they will discuss economic development opportunities, public safety, roads, infrastructure, tourism and more.

