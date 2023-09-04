Splash pads staying open due to heat and humidity in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two popular splash pads in Daviess County are remaining open because of the heat, according to county officials.

Officials are encouraging parents to bring the kids out to Panther Creek Park or Yellow Creek Park to experience a free splash pad with water features.

The hours are staying 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Officials say with the start of recreational youth soccer at Horse Fork Creek Park, that spray park will close for the season as scheduled after Labor Day.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call the Parks Office at (270) 685-6142.

