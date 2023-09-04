Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Splash pads staying open due to heat and humidity in Daviess Co.

Yellow Creek Park Spray Park
Yellow Creek Park Spray Park(Jordan Rowe)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two popular splash pads in Daviess County are remaining open because of the heat, according to county officials.

Officials are encouraging parents to bring the kids out to Panther Creek Park or Yellow Creek Park to experience a free splash pad with water features. 

The hours are staying 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Officials say with the start of recreational youth soccer at Horse Fork Creek Park, that spray park will close for the season as scheduled after Labor Day.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call the Parks Office at (270) 685-6142.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Man wakes up on side of road after robbery in Evansville
Arturo Martinez-Cordero
North Carolina man wanted for murder arrested in Dubois County
Boaters enjoying the summer on the sandbar
Sandbar shaping up for a beautiful Labor Day Weekend
Samantha Burris
Second person charged in Posey Co. baby death case pleads guilty

Latest News

Police: Man robbed after making ‘quick friend,’ wakes up on side of road
Police: Man robbed after making ‘quick friend,’ wakes up on side of road
Horse found shot to death in Muhlenberg Co.
Horse found shot to death in Muhlenberg Co.
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
9/4 Sunrise Headlines
9/4 Sunrise Headlines