Saving Paws Animal Rescue of KY hosts ‘Doggie Ice Cream Pawty’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky held a ‘Doggie Ice Cream Pawty’ at Legions Park on Sunday afternoon in Owensboro.

Human party-goers enjoyed ice-cream while dozens of four legged friends slurped down pup cups.

Those in attendance also got the chance to meet some of the puppies the rescue has up for adoption right now and learn more about volunteering at SPARKY.

