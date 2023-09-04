Rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday, then a pleasant end to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a hot Labor Day as temperatures climbed into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Our temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the low to mid 70s by early Tuesday morning under partly cloudy skies.

The rain chances have increased for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches our region, but that will set us up for some really pleasant weather for the end of the week.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or storm may be possible in the morning, but our better chance of scattered showers and storms will be during the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Despite the clouds and the rain, a warm wind from the south-southwest will help push our temperatures into the upper 80s, and the high humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

There will be a lull in the rain chances Tuesday night as temperatures fall back into the lower 70s with just a few clouds overhead. However, a line of showers and storms will then push through our region Wednesday morning ahead of the cold front. There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms Wednesday, which is a level one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

That cold front will pass through our region Wednesday evening, pushing the clouds and rain chances off to our east and ushering in cooler, drier air from the northwest. As a result, mostly sunny skies return Thursday and continue through the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Thursday, low to mid 80s Friday, and low 80s this weekend.

