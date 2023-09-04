Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Evansville Police are investigating after they say a person was stabbed.

According to a media report, it happened near the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Linwood Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called out to a medic assist after the victim told officials he had been stabbed.

Officers say the victim told them that someone had also tried to rob him.

An update on their condition has not been released.

Police have also not announced if there are any suspects.

