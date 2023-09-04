Birthday Club
Police: Man robbed after making ‘quick friend,’ wakes up on side of road
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a strange robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

According to EPD, officers spoke with a man who made a ‘quick friend’ outside his house.

According to a police report, the soon-to-be victim invited the stranger inside his home to share some alcohol.

Police say the victim then claims to have woken up on the side of the road at Boeke and Washington Avenue around 4 a.m., and he noticed his wallet was stolen.

Police estimated that more than $3,000 worth of items were taken during the robbery.

