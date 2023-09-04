Police: Man robbed after making ‘quick friend,’ wakes up on side of road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a strange robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

According to EPD, officers spoke with a man who made a ‘quick friend’ outside his house.

According to a police report, the soon-to-be victim invited the stranger inside his home to share some alcohol.

Police say the victim then claims to have woken up on the side of the road at Boeke and Washington Avenue around 4 a.m., and he noticed his wallet was stolen.

Police estimated that more than $3,000 worth of items were taken during the robbery.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.