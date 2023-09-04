Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

POLICE: Bank robbery suspect caught drunk driving in Mt. Vernon

Darrell Hinton
Darrell Hinton(Mt. Vernon Police Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old Mississippi man was caught by officers in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, after police say he was drunk driving around twice the speed limit.

Monday, officers say they spotted a car speeding in the area of 4th and Elm Street.

The driver was going about 60 mph in a 30 mph zone while making ‘erratic movements’, according to the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

Officers claim the driver, later identified as Darrell Hinton, crossed into a turn lane, struck a concrete curb and nearly hit another driver head-on.

After stopping Hinton, police say they could smell the odor of alcohol.

According to a police report, Hinton told officers he was staying in the region for work but came to Mt. Vernon to meet a friend.

Police say once Hinton stepped out of the car, they could see an open alcoholic beverage inside it.

A police report states officers learned Hinton was wanted for a felony indictment for Armed Robbery of a bank as well as Assault with a Deadly Weapon through Pearl River County in Mississippi.

Hinton was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail where a breath test was performed, which police say came back as .128.

We’re told Hinton faces charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering, Reckless Driving, Minor in Possession of Alcoholic Beverage and Speeding

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Man wakes up on side of road after robbery in Evansville
Arturo Martinez-Cordero
North Carolina man wanted for murder arrested in Dubois County
Boaters enjoying the summer on the sandbar
Sandbar shaping up for a beautiful Labor Day Weekend
Samantha Burris
Second person charged in Posey Co. baby death case pleads guilty

Latest News

Evansville artist enjoying international success with the stroke of a brush
Evansville artist enjoying international success with the stroke of a brush
Crash in White County
Large tree limb crashes down while crews work accident in White County
Police: Man robbed after making ‘quick friend,’ wakes up on side of road
Police: Man robbed after making ‘quick friend,’ wakes up on side of road
Horse found shot to death in Muhlenberg Co.
Horse found shot to death in Muhlenberg Co.