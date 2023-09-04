POLICE: Bank robbery suspect caught drunk driving in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old Mississippi man was caught by officers in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, after police say he was drunk driving around twice the speed limit.

Monday, officers say they spotted a car speeding in the area of 4th and Elm Street.

The driver was going about 60 mph in a 30 mph zone while making ‘erratic movements’, according to the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

Officers claim the driver, later identified as Darrell Hinton, crossed into a turn lane, struck a concrete curb and nearly hit another driver head-on.

After stopping Hinton, police say they could smell the odor of alcohol.

According to a police report, Hinton told officers he was staying in the region for work but came to Mt. Vernon to meet a friend.

Police say once Hinton stepped out of the car, they could see an open alcoholic beverage inside it.

A police report states officers learned Hinton was wanted for a felony indictment for Armed Robbery of a bank as well as Assault with a Deadly Weapon through Pearl River County in Mississippi.

Hinton was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail where a breath test was performed, which police say came back as .128.

We’re told Hinton faces charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering, Reckless Driving, Minor in Possession of Alcoholic Beverage and Speeding

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.