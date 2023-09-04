Birthday Club
Owensboro students raise over 500 pounds of dog food for animal shelter
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students at Grace Christian Academy raised more than 500 pounds of dog food for animals at Daviess County Animal Control and Care.

Students with the school’s cross-country team began running weekly with the dogs at the shelter for spring conditioning earlier this year.

Grace Christian Academy athletic director Mike Dechman and cross-country coach Danny George got the idea from social media.

Since the students had an open day on their cross-country schedule Saturday, the coaches decided to spend the day volunteering at the shelter.

Dechman said volunteering was a great way for the kids to give back and an applet unity for the dogs to get much-needed fresh air.

“If nobody shows up to watch these dogs, they sit in the kennel all day. I asked my kids, ‘How would you like it if you had to go to school and sit in one desk all day?’ That’s how it is for these dogs,” Dechman said.

In anticipation of their day volunteering, students of Grace Christian Academy raised 510pounds of dog food last week, including 19 bags.

Shelter employees say this amount was enough to feed all of their 91 dogs for about two weeks.

Dechman says he hopes the students can continue their volunteer work with the shelter in the future.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

