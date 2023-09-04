“Not a good day for Joey Za’s”: Food truck has long road ahead after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a fire at Joey Za’s food truck on Sunday morning.

Joey Za’s food truck owner Joe Notter says he was still asleep when the fire started and there’s a long road to recovery ahead for his businesses.

“I started getting some bangs on my front door, once I got dressed, I came out and the whole neighborhood was outside, fire truck showed up,” Notter said. “I was more or less in shock, I didn’t know why my neighbor was knocking, I thought maybe my dogs had gotten out.”

The Evansville Fire Department told Notter the fire probably started from cooking grease.

“The truck was smoking, there was I guess some flames out by the back of the truck,” said Notter. “It could’ve been something that started maybe yesterday and worked it’s way up.”

Notter now says his truck is basically a total loss after the fire.

“It appears that there’s a pretty significant loss there in regard to the equipment, just the infrastructure in the truck being burned as well as food that we had like bread that we’d just purchased,” Notter explained.

Notter says he’s had the food truck for less than a year

“We’re sort of learning the pros and the cons, and today was definitely one of the worst days that we’ve had the truck,” said Notter.

Joey Za’s had already had other setbacks in their several months of business, including having to shut down for a transmission issue.

“Dealing with the food trucks, there’s not a rent like most restaurants would have, but you have to keep up with it,” said Notter. “There’s definitely some ups and downs and it’s not all glory like some people see it.”

Notter says he’s determined this won’t be the end of the road for Joey Za’s

“We’re not giving up, we’ll have to jump through the hoops and see what can be done, but yeah... It’s not a good day for Joey Za’s pizza and steaks,” Notter said.

Notter says he’s still working with his insurance company to determine the extent of the damage done by the fire. He says he hopes to have his food back in front of the community as soon as possible.

