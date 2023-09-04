Man accused of murdering pregnant woman set to make court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused in the murder of a pregnant woman on West Indiana Street in 2022 is in court this week.

[Previous Story: Police: Evansville Man facing additional charges in murder on West Indiana St.]

Court records show 32-year-old Scott Terry Jr. has an attorney conference on Wednesday.

Terry is facing several charges including murder and an enhancement for the quote “termination of a pregnancy during the murder.”

He’s accused of shooting Candilyn Sexton in her home on West Indiana Street.

Terry’s trial is set for January of 2024.

Scott Terry Jr. (WFIE)

