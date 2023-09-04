Birthday Club
Man accused of murdering pregnant woman set to make court appearance

Man accused of murdering pregnant woman set to appear in court Wednesday
(Evansville Police Dept.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused in the murder of a pregnant woman on West Indiana Street in 2022 is in court this week.

[Previous Story: Police: Evansville Man facing additional charges in murder on West Indiana St.]

Court records show 32-year-old Scott Terry Jr. has an attorney conference on Wednesday.

Terry is facing several charges including murder and an enhancement for the quote “termination of a pregnancy during the murder.”

He’s accused of shooting Candilyn Sexton in her home on West Indiana Street.

Terry’s trial is set for January of 2024.

Scott Terry Jr.
Scott Terry Jr.(WFIE)

